By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Rookie Royce Freeman will be the starting running back for the Denver Broncos when they take the field on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Freeman won the job over Devontae Booker who is in his 3rd year with the Broncos.

“Royce Freeman is our starting running back,” Vance Joseph said clearly when he met with the media on Monday. As early as last week Joseph had tried to downplay the competition between Freeman and Booker saying last Tuesday that which guy won the starting job was, “not a focus of mine right now because it’s going to take three guys.”

Freeman was a third-round pick by the Broncos after a stellar career at Oregon. He ran for 1,475 yards and 16 touchdowns in his senior season and finished his college career with 5,621 rushes and 60 touchdowns. He ran for three touchdowns in three preseason games for the Broncos.

“Royce is our leading runner, but on 3rd downs you’ll probably see Booker, and obviously having a package for Phillip (Lindsay) is going to be important to each game plan we have each week,” said Joseph.

One of the main concerns with starting a rookie running back includes pass protection, but Joseph is convinced that Freeman will be able to hold his own.

“He can carry the load from a physical standpoint and a mental standpoint. He’s show the IQ and the maturity to be a great pass pro guy on 3rd downs especially,” added Joseph.

The Broncos will begin the season on Sunday at 2:25 when they host Seattle.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.