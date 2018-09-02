  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A wind-driven snow hit the top of Pikes Peak late Saturday night.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo tweeted a picture of the squall.

Summer Snow On Pikes Peak

(credit: City of Colorado Springs)

Based on webcams it looks like perhaps up to an inch of wet snow accumulated.

pikes peak s1 Snow Blankets Pikes Peak In Time For Labor Day Visitors

(credit: City of Colorado Springs)

Late summer snow is quite common across the high elevations of Colorado.

More could fall this week as a cool and unsettled weather pattern remains in place.

5day Snow Blankets Pikes Peak In Time For Labor Day Visitors

drought monitor Snow Blankets Pikes Peak In Time For Labor Day Visitors

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

