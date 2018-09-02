  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMFace the Nation
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Estes Park, Larimer County, Local TV, Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival is coming up September 6-9th in Estes Park. The festival highlights many aspects of Scottish and Irish heritage from tradition food, dancing and the exciting Highland games.

festival1 Upcoming Longs Peak Scottish Irish Highland Festival Features Competition, Family Fun

(credit: Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival)

Athletes of many ages will participate in the caber throw, hammer toss and weight over bar games among many other events. Professional athletes travel from around the world to compete in these games, but the entire festival centers on family fun.

“It’s such a family oriented event,” said highland athlete Greg Bradshaw, “there’s dancing and piping and athletics, jousting.”

Bradshaw said his family has been competing in the games for 60 years, and the Estes Park games have been going on for 42 years.

Click here for information on tickets and parking for this year’s Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s