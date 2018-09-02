ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival is coming up September 6-9th in Estes Park. The festival highlights many aspects of Scottish and Irish heritage from tradition food, dancing and the exciting Highland games.

Athletes of many ages will participate in the caber throw, hammer toss and weight over bar games among many other events. Professional athletes travel from around the world to compete in these games, but the entire festival centers on family fun.

“It’s such a family oriented event,” said highland athlete Greg Bradshaw, “there’s dancing and piping and athletics, jousting.”

Bradshaw said his family has been competing in the games for 60 years, and the Estes Park games have been going on for 42 years.

Click here for information on tickets and parking for this year’s Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival.