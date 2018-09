DENVER (CBS4) – The regular season is here, the final rosters are announced and the Broncos will be starting the season with four players on the Reserve/Injured list.

They are:

– Safety Jamal Carter

– Tight End Troy Fumagalli

– Linebacker Jerrol Garcia-Williams

– Inside Linebacker Deiontrez Mount

Fumagalli, a tight end out of Wisconsin, was picked by the Broncos in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. He suffered a groin injury this summer.