By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4) – Salomon Trujillo achieved yet another milestone on Sunday: his 102nd birthday. He didn’t want a big party but his VFW post threw one anyway.

trujillo 5 Colorado WWII Vet, 102, Shares Secret To Long Life On His Birthday

Salomon Trujillo, left, poses with his cousin and his wife. (credit: CBS)

“The Veterans of Foreign Wars is a family above all else and we have to take care of our family and we’re very proud to have Salomon in our family,” said Alexandria Faulkner with VFW Post 501. “We have to take care of our older members especially our World War II because they’re a generation quickly fading out.”

trujillo 1 Colorado WWII Vet, 102, Shares Secret To Long Life On His Birthday

VFW Post 501 on Colfax Avenue (credit: CBS)

Trujillo says he doesn’t have a secret to his good health.

“Just that I took care of my own body. With the help of the Holy Spirit everything has gone good,” he said.

trujillo 2 Colorado WWII Vet, 102, Shares Secret To Long Life On His Birthday

(credit: CBS)

At his birthday was his 104-year-old cousin and his wife of 77 years, who turns 98 next month.

trujillo 3 Colorado WWII Vet, 102, Shares Secret To Long Life On His Birthday

(credit: CBS)

“We’re blessed with healthy genes, I don’t know,” said Trujillo’s daughter Karen Gonzales.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

