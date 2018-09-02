  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Injury Report, Isaiah McKenzie, Su'a Cravens

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – The Broncos placed safety Su’a Cravens on IR with an injured left knee and re-signed Isaiah McKenzie, the speedy returner/receiver who was among the team’s cuts a day earlier.

cravens inactive standing 99 copy Broncos Place Sua Cravens On Injured Reserve

Su’a Cravens (credit: CBS)

Cravens will miss at least half the season now that he’s on IR. He missed most of training camp and the first three preseason games with soreness in his left knee, the same one he had surgery on last year to repair a torn meniscus while he was with Washington.

cravens sound 10 frame 1023 Broncos Place Sua Cravens On Injured Reserve

(credit: CBS)

The Broncos acquired him in a trade this spring.

By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer

