ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – The Broncos placed safety Su’a Cravens on IR with an injured left knee and re-signed Isaiah McKenzie, the speedy returner/receiver who was among the team’s cuts a day earlier.

Cravens will miss at least half the season now that he’s on IR. He missed most of training camp and the first three preseason games with soreness in his left knee, the same one he had surgery on last year to repair a torn meniscus while he was with Washington.

The Broncos acquired him in a trade this spring.

By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer

