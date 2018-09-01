MEXICO CITY (CBS) — Have you ever dreamed of traveling from one beautiful beach to the next? Now is your chance to get paid for doing it.

Vidanta, a Latin American resort company, is holding a “World’s Best Job” campaign to hire a brand ambassador who will be expected to spend time at the company’s numerous beach resorts in Mexico.

The job requires someone willing to be immersed in luxury, art, culture, history, food, and entertainment while representing Vidanta.

If you’re good at talking to people, using social media, and brainstorming great ideas then this job is for you.

Applicants must be willing to relocate to Mexico for one year and with seven properties from Puerto Vallarta to Los Cabos to the Rivera Maya, the lucky chosen one will get to vacation at them all.

In turn, perks include excursions to Mayan ruins, hidden eateries, and some of the newest, hottest restaurants and nightclubs according to company officials.

If you’re still not sold about becoming a professional vacationist, the job offers a salary of $120,000 plus travel expenses and dining compensation.

If you want to say “adios” to your 9-5 hustle and say “hola” to living the high life, the application is open online until October 21.