PINE HURST, NC (CBS4) — A funeral Mass are being held for a Colorado mother, her two daughters and her unborn son. Shanann Watts, 34, and daughters Bella Marie Watts, 4, and Celeste Cathryn Watts, 3, were killed in August. Shanann was 15 weeks pregnant.

The service is being held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

The live stream of the service was provided by Boles Funeral Homes & Crematory.