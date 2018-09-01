  • CBS4On Air

Elliott Hayden Bond (credit: Westminster Police Department)

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — A teenage boy crossing an intersection was struck and killed by a hit-and-run DUI driver Friday night.

The accident occurred just after 11 p.m. at Wadsworth Boulevard and West 100th Avenue.

The driver, 25-year-old Elliott Hayden Bond of Arvada, drove from the scene after the collision. Police say he was located a short distance away by a witness and then arrested.

teenage dead ped elliott hayden arrested from westypd Drunk Driver Hits, Kills Teenager Crossing Street Against Light

Bond is charged with Failure to Report An Accident, Hit And Run Involving Death, and Driving Under the Influence.

A spokesperson for the Westminster Police Department, Kate Kazell, reports the driver had a green light and the teenage pedestrian was crossing against traffic at the time of the collision.

The teenager’s identity was not released.

 

