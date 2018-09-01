WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — A teenage boy crossing an intersection was struck and killed by a hit-and-run DUI driver Friday night.

The accident occurred just after 11 p.m. at Wadsworth Boulevard and West 100th Avenue.

The driver, 25-year-old Elliott Hayden Bond of Arvada, drove from the scene after the collision. Police say he was located a short distance away by a witness and then arrested.

Bond is charged with Failure to Report An Accident, Hit And Run Involving Death, and Driving Under the Influence.

A spokesperson for the Westminster Police Department, Kate Kazell, reports the driver had a green light and the teenage pedestrian was crossing against traffic at the time of the collision.

The teenager’s identity was not released.