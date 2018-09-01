BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — A middle school teacher the Boulder Valley School District who allegedly forced a child to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance has taken a plea deal and retired from teaching, the Boulder Daily Camera reports.

Police say Karen Smith, 60, a physical education teacher at Angevine Middle School in Lafayette, grabbed a boy by his jacket, lifted him to his feet, and took him out of class on Feb. 1.

Smith was placed on leave in February and later charged with child abuse and third-degree assault.

According to the Camera, pleaded guilty to one count of child abuse resulting in injury and the assault charge was dropped. She received an 18-month deferred sentence.