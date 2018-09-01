  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Fort Collins, Horsetooth Reservoir, Loveland, Loveland Fire Rescue, Masonville, Wildfire
A brush fire burns on Milner Mountain as seen from Horsetooth Reservoir. (credit: Lauri Martin)

MASONVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) — A heavy air tanker is dropping fire retardant on a hillside near Masonville where firefighters are working to contain a small brush fire.

The fire is approximately three to four acres in size as of late Saturday morning, according to Loveland Fire Rescue Operations Chief Greg Ward. He gave no containment figure.

milner mtn fire 1 kktv producer Plane, Crews Attack Brush Fire Near Masonville

A brush fire burns on Milner Mountain as seen from Horsetooth Reservoir. 

Twenty-five firefighters are trying to contain the fire on the northeast side of Milner Mountain, south of Horsetooth Reservoir.

The air tanker is focusing on the fire’s containment.

A 20-person hand crew is also en route to help current crews with mop-up.

“There’s a lot of saw work to do,” Ward said.

The fire is most likely the result of a lightning strike Friday evening — as were two other fires in the area. It probably smoldered overnight and was detected by residents shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday.

 

