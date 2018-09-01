AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Two people are dead, two people remain hospitalized and a police officer is recovering at home after a shooting in Aurora Friday night.

The Aurora Police Department said officers were called to a report of physical dispute in the 1900 block of Peoria Street at about 5:15 p.m.

When they got to the area, they heard shots coming from Peoria Street/Paris Street alley.

Officers found two men and a juvenile lying on the ground in the alley — and they all appeared to have been shot.

An officer then confronted an armed suspect and they both fired shots.

The officer was struck but was wearing a bullet resistant vest which officials said saved him from a potentially life-threatening injury. He has been released from the hospital.

The suspect was shot and remained in the hospital as of Saturday afternoon, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Two men and one juvenile victim were transported to local hospitals. Both men succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased at the hospital. Their names will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office once they have been positively identified and their families have been notified.

The juvenile victim remained in the hospital as of Saturday afternoon, investigators said.

“The Aurora Police Department Victims Services Unit is providing services to those affected by this tragic event,” officials said.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative assignment with pay per Aurora Police Department policy.

The investigation into shooting is being handled by the Aurora Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit in conjunction with the Denver Police Department and the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone who may have additional information and/or witnessed the incident, please call Det. Ingui at 303-739-6067.