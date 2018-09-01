  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Castle Rock Fire Department, Franktown Fire Protection District, House Fire, Lightning, South Metro Fire Rescue
(credit: Franktown Fire Protection District)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Several homes in the south metro area were struck by lightning on Friday afternoon and evening, South Metro Fire Rescue said on Facebook.

The Franktown Fire Protection District said two homes in the Pradera neighborhood caught fire just after 9 p.m., while there was heavy lightning in the area.

One of the residents believed their house had been struck.

Another neighbor nearby, on Rialto Drive, had their home smoke alarms activate at the same time, officials said.

South Metro Fire and the Castle Rock Fire Department responded to help.

“The fire was located in an exterior foyer entry way and extinguished,” Franktown officials said.

The lightning was also blamed for sparking at least two brush fires.

Just after 2 p.m. South Metro firefighters responded to a brush fire south of Ridgegate Parkway about a half-mile west of the Stepping Stone Community.

009 Lightning Blamed For Multiple House And Brush Fires

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

“Although flames and smoke were visible from Ridgegate Parkway, crews had to off-road into the open space to access the fire,” officials said. “Firefighters used hand tools and specially designed ‘Type 6’ brush trucks to contain and extinguish the half-acre fire.”

014 Lightning Blamed For Multiple House And Brush Fires

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Witnesses reported seeing a bolt of lightning spark the flames. Fortunately, no one was hurt and no structures were damaged.

“At 4 p.m… a second round of thunderstorms with frequent lightning rolled off the foothills into Douglas County,” South Metro officials wrote on Facebook.

Motorists on U.S. Highway 85 spotted a brush fire two miles west of the highway and south of Airport Road.

south metro fires 3 airport rd fire from smf Lightning Blamed For Multiple House And Brush Fires

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Official said the fire was just over an acre in size and spreading at a moderate rate down the slope.

Luckily, there was a burst of heavy rain  that quickly knocked down all visible flames.

Lightning is suspected as the cause, officials said.

