  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    09:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    09:30 AMThe Inspectors
    10:00 AMLucky Dog
    10:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Overall we have a pretty nice Labor Day weekend forecast in store with slightly cooler air expected statewide.

Temperatures over the next several days will run at or even a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

It’s all thanks to a weak, but broad, area of low pressure sitting over the northwest United States.

state day 1 spc outlook Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Cooler With Scattered Storms

In addition to the cooler air that trough will also help funnel in some moisture in the days ahead and that will keep a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

There’s a very slight risk to see a few strong to severe storms this afternoon on the eastern plains.

In the mountains it will be cold enough to see a few snow showers above tree line over the weekend if your plans take you to those elevations.

5day Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Cooler With Scattered Storms

drought monitor Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Cooler With Scattered Storms

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s