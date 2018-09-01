By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Overall we have a pretty nice Labor Day weekend forecast in store with slightly cooler air expected statewide.

Temperatures over the next several days will run at or even a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

It’s all thanks to a weak, but broad, area of low pressure sitting over the northwest United States.

In addition to the cooler air that trough will also help funnel in some moisture in the days ahead and that will keep a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

There’s a very slight risk to see a few strong to severe storms this afternoon on the eastern plains.

In the mountains it will be cold enough to see a few snow showers above tree line over the weekend if your plans take you to those elevations.

