By Shawn Chitnis

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents and business owners learned Friday that RTD has reduced testing on the G-Line to 12 hours each day after a successful start and community input on the noise at all hours.

“The train is coming through every five to six minutes, so we’ve learned to talk in between the whistles,” said Lori Drienka. “You just brought me this good news now so I’m pretty excited about that.”

RTD announced it would now test along the tracks from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. instead of the previous testing period between 3 a.m. and 1 a.m. to meet the required 22 hours.

Testing needs to simulate the eventual regular passenger schedule, a news release from RTD said.

Drienka owns a business across the street from one of the G-Line stops in Old Town Arvada.

Her daughters also work out of the same location.

“Loud but exciting,” said Carly Drienka. “It’s been frustrating for a lot of people but a lot of the neighbors are hopeful for the line to start up and to get downtown.”

The constant sound of the horn on the train has not only made it difficult for residents to complete sentences, it can also disturb their sleep each night.

“When it first started running, it was like, ‘Hey cool the train is running,'” said one resident that now compares it to a pest that will not go away.

Other residents say the sound of the train only adds to their frustration after waiting years for the service to begin.

“I live four blocks down the road, and the horn is driving me insane,” said Jason Standring. “I’ve finally gotten used to it. There are certain things you just don’t want to get used to.”

But many residents, even those most upset about the sound, are still encouraged about the impact the G Line will have on their lives and the community once it is running.

Some are more understanding than others about he wait and the noise, saying it is needed to make sure the light rail operates safely.

“We would hate to see something happen, one life lost, or somebody hurt. It’s not worth it,” said Drienka. “After being here for 13 and half years, we’re ecstatic.”

