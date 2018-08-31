DENVER (CBS4) — The health department will continue to keep an eye on Porter Adventist Hospital after a health scare.

Back in April, the hospital notified patients about possible exposure to hepatitis or HIV. It was because the surgical instruments had not been properly sterilized.

Since then, the health department says the hospital has been cleared of any issues.

But it will require Porter to provide additional sterilization reports for the next year.

The hospital says it plans to meet all of the requirements.

Additional Information From Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment:

Porter has established a hotline for patient questions. The phone number is 303-778-5694.

The public can call the Colorado Health Emergency Line for Public Information (COHELP) at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 for general questions about surgical site infections, HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C. COHELP hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The public also can email COHELP at COHELP@rmpdc.org