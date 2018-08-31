BREAKING NEWSOfficer-Involved Shooting In Aurora: Officer shot near Peoria and Montview is expected to recover
(CBS)

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police were involved in a shooting in the 1900 block of Peoria Street, officials said on Twitter at about 5:40 p.m. Friday.

“We can confirm that an Officer WAS shot, but is OK,” the Aurora Police Department tweeted.

UCHealth officials say they have received four patients connected to this incident, but they could not provide any other information.

All lanes of Peoria Street are closed between East Montview Boulevard and East 17th Avenue, police said at 5:55 p.m.

pm copter friday ois frame 41803 Police Officer Shot In Aurora Is Expected To Recover

(CBS)

“Please avoid the area at this time,” police tweeted.

There’s no word on what led up to the shooting or whether police are searching for a suspect or suspects.

pm copter friday ois frame 70712 Police Officer Shot In Aurora Is Expected To Recover

(CBS)

We are working to confirm more information. Refresh this page for updates.

