CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) — Family and friends of the victim, Ananiece Foshee, spoke for about an hour Friday afternoon. Each calling for the maximum sentence of 10 years for Vehicular Homicide Driving Under the Influence. A charge to which Maurice Palmer pleaded guilty.

The family and friends of Palmer also spoke, agreeing he needed to pay for his mistake, but that it was an accident and Palmer was not a murderer.

The judge decided to give him the full 10 years.

The deadly accident happened the evening of July 24, 2016 at the intersection of South Chambers Road and Crestline Avenue.

Crash analysis would reveal the SUV hit the light pole at around 80 miles per hour.

Originally, Palmer claimed Foshee was driving, when faced with evidence to the contrary, Palmer would admit he was behind the wheel.

“Nothing is going to bring her back, however her name is cleared. She was not driving and if you love someone you don’t do that in death. You do it when she is alive. She was amazing person and thank you,” said Ananiece’s mother.

“There are no winners here, nobody wins. Just now my children will have to go without their dad and I am sorry,” said Keiaa Palmer, Maurice’s wife.

Palmer said she came in knowing she would be going home alone.

“One decision, while we think it’s small and it’s minute and it’s just something I decided to do, it can affect a lot of people.”

While Palmer received the maximum sentence of 10 years, Foshee’s family doesn’t feel peace.

“Justice will never be in this sense, justice is having her here however within the realms of the system this is where we are at,” said Ananiece’s mother.

