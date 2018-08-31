  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Friday will be the 50th day this year with high temperatures reaching at least 90°. The day will also mark the end of mini heat wave as temperatures are set to drop about 10 degrees for the long weekend.

A summer cold front will move over and Denver and the Front Range after midnight Friday night. Before the front arrives, we may see a few gusty thunderstorms late in the day on Friday. If you happen to get a storm, you’ll get more wind than rain. The chance for a gusty storm does continue into at least the start of the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Mile High but the chance is 20% or less. Temperature will be mild for the game with the kickoff temperature around 77°.

For the weekend, plan on at least a chance for showers and thunderstorms each afternoon for all three days. The “best” chance for the metro area is Saturday. Meanwhile the mountains will experience the highest likelihood of thunderstorms with at least a 50% chance on Saturday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

