  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jens Yambert, Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) – Rangers are looking for an Illinois man — Jens “Jay” Yambert — who didn’t return from a hike in Rocky Mountain National Park.

jens jay yambert Search Continues In Colorado For Missing Illinois Hiker

Jens Yambert (credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

Rangers learned on Tuesday that Yambert, 60, of Urbana, Illinois, was overdue to return from the hike he began on Sunday afternoon. According to officials, Yambert’s rental car was found at the Longs Peak Trailhead.

Rangers have searched by foot. A forest service helicopter crew also searched the area.

At 14,259 feet, Longs Peak is the highest mountain in the park and the 15th highest in Colorado.

A 23-year-old woman from Houston, Texas was found on Thursday morning, after being reported missing in the Longs Peak area. Park officials reported that Emma Long was flown to a Denver hospital for treatment of serious injuries from a fall.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s