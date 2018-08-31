By Michael Abeyta

BERTHOUD, Colo. (CBS4) — Working as a firefighter in Berthoud is a bit of a mixed bag. It’s part small town and part rural.

“We’ve rescued several cats from trees. We had a calf down in a well a year and a half or two years ago that we had to rescue. We’ve had horses so all types of large animals we’ve had to rescue,” Captain Scott Lindschmidt explained.

That why when the Berthoud Fire Department got a call for a trapped baby goat, they weren’t surprised.

“I told her that we would come out and see what she’s got and see what we could do” says Lindschmidt.

There’s no manual for stuck goats but luckily the firefighters didn’t need one.

They found Winston the kid stuck in a drainage pipe about twenty feet from the opening.

“All you could see was basically his head. It was right as the pipe had curved so luckily we could see him, any further back and we wouldn’t have been able to see where he was,” Lindschmidt said.

Winston’s mama was understandably worried.

“She was calling for him and he would occasionally answer,” said Lindschmidt.

The firefighters were able to dig the pipe up and get Winston out.

Captain Lindschmidt says it’s calls like this that remind him that his job is unlike any other.

“What we do…it’s different every day,” he said.

Wilson was only five days old when they rescued him now he’s 10 days old and by all accounts mama is happy to have him back.

