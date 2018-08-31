  • CBS4On Air

Denver

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Despite early cloud cover along the Front Range from pop up showers and thunderstorms the temperature at Denver International Airport managed to hit 90°F at 1:07 p.m. on Friday.

mx1 lookout mtn cam1 Denver Hits 90 Degrees For 50th Time This Season

It was the 50th time this season that Denver’s official temperature has hit 90°F or higher.

According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, the 30-year average is 38 days.

90 degree days Denver Hits 90 Degrees For 50th Time This Season

The following is a list of top years with 90°F days in Denver.

2012 – 73 days
2000 – 61 days
1994 – 60 days
2002 – 56 days
2016 – 55 days
2005 – 55 days
2013 – 54 days
2007 – 54 days
2006 – 54 days
1978 – 52 days

Meteorologist Chris Spears

