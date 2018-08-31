By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Despite early cloud cover along the Front Range from pop up showers and thunderstorms the temperature at Denver International Airport managed to hit 90°F at 1:07 p.m. on Friday.

It was the 50th time this season that Denver’s official temperature has hit 90°F or higher.

According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, the 30-year average is 38 days.

The following is a list of top years with 90°F days in Denver.

2012 – 73 days

2000 – 61 days

1994 – 60 days

2002 – 56 days

2016 – 55 days

2005 – 55 days

2013 – 54 days

2007 – 54 days

2006 – 54 days

1978 – 52 days

