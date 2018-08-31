  • CBS4On Air

By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – The corpse flower known at “Stinky” has bloomed at the Denver Botanic Gardens, and it is attracting quite the crowd.

denver botanic gardens 1 Like A Dead Animal: Corpse Flower In Bloom At Denver Botanic Gardens

(credit: CBS)

The Titan arum began blooming at 4 p.m. on Thursday, and Friday morning people were lining up outside the gardens to get a whiff of the rare flower themselves.

denver botanic gardens 2 Like A Dead Animal: Corpse Flower In Bloom At Denver Botanic Gardens

(credit: CBS)

This is the second time it has bloomed.

“It really does stink,” explained Allison Kramer who went to see Stinky. “Last year it didn’t smell that bad, or we got here too late but I think we could smell it from when we even walked into the gardens this morning. “

The flower secretes a stinky smell to attract beetles and flies for pollination.

denver botanic gardens 4 Like A Dead Animal: Corpse Flower In Bloom At Denver Botanic Gardens

(credit: CBS)

“I had a mouse that climbed up into my car and died, and every time I turned on my vent I smelled this smell,” laughed Kelcey Land. “So it’s not the most pleasant of smells but it’s not also the worst. It is beautiful to see though.”

interview1 Like A Dead Animal: Corpse Flower In Bloom At Denver Botanic Gardens

CBS4’s Makenzie O’Keefe interviews Kelcey Land. (credit: CBS)

The corpse flower bloom is rare, as it is native to rainforests of an Indonesian island.

denver botanic gardens 3 Like A Dead Animal: Corpse Flower In Bloom At Denver Botanic Gardens

(credit: CBS)

The Denver Botanic Gardens say Friday is the best time to see and smell the flower. They will be open until 8 p.m. on Friday.

