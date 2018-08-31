DENVER (AP) – A federal judge has sentenced Claudette Retana to two years in prison after she admitted stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly woman while managing a Colorado credit union.

Judge R. Brooke Jackson on Thursday sentenced Retana for taking $134,650 from an 80-year-old woman’s account at a credit union in Pueblo. Retana pleaded guilty in May to financial institution fraud.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports that Retana admitted taking the money in small amounts between 2009 and 2017 from the account of the victim, who is now 91.

Retana apologized during the hearing and said she knew it was “very wrong.”

Her attorney says Retana also will pay back the credit union, which reimbursed the customer’s money plus more than $26,000 in interest she should have earned.

