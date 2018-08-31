COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A man has come forward claiming he is the boy who was snatched from his crib in Colorado Springs 33 years ago. DNA tests will determine if the man is truly Christopher Abeyta.

Last month the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released a new age-progressed picture of Abeyta, who was kinapped in 1986 when he was 7 months old.

The family has never given up. His mother Bernice Abeyta hoped to find him until her death from cancer last year.

This is the fourth time someone has said he is Christopher, but his sisters admit every time brings hope.

“At the very beginning it was very hard. We’ve learned over the years to understand that not everything is going to come through. We’ve had our hopes way high and we’ve had them way low,” said Linnea Abeyta. “Your brain is telling you not to but your heart is saying this might be it.”

“I don’t know why he believes he’s Christopher, but he is 100 percent sure he is.”

Linnea says it’s especially tough this time because her mother is dead.

“Everyone say some prayers, cross some fingers and let’s just hope that this is the end and we found him. If we did it would be absolutely wonderful.”

It will take three weeks to get the results of the DNA tests, according to the family who says the testing is being done by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.