DENVER (CBS4) – A hazardous materials leak at or near a Denver business on Friday morning led to injuries and the evacuation of an area that included a school. The issue was a chlorine leak, according to authorities.

The source of the leak was apparently at the following address: 11250 East 40th Avenue. That’s on the south side of Interstate 70. A school just north on the other side of I-70 in the city’s Montbello neighborhood was evacuated because of the situation, and the situation affected other schools as well.

By 12:10 p.m. all schools were back to normal, according to Denver Public Schools.

So far it’s not clear what the conditions are of the people who are reportedly injured. At least five were taken to the hospital.

