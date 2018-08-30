  • CBS4On Air

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (CBS4) – Truck driver Rich Krochta is credited with possibly saving two lives after a fiery crash.

truck driver saves crash victim 1 Truck Driver Pulls Victims Out Of Fiery Car

He happened to be working on his day off, driving from Colorado Springs to Cripple Creek early Wednesday morning on Highway 24 in Teller County.

He noticed some car lights off the side of the road and then he noticed flames and two people trapped inside a vehicle.

truck driver saves crash victim 3 Truck Driver Pulls Victims Out Of Fiery Car

Rich Krochta

“I was like ‘Come on, get out!’ It started to burn pretty good. He said ‘I can’t,’ so I just grabbed him and pulled him out. As I’m yanking him out he saying ‘She’s in there, she’s in there,'” Krochta said.

truck driver saves crash victim 21 Truck Driver Pulls Victims Out Of Fiery Car

Troopers with the Colorado State Patrol say the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

The driver and passenger expected to be okay.

truck driver saves crash victim 4 Truck Driver Pulls Victims Out Of Fiery Car

The CSP is calling Krochta a hero and said the two may not have survived if he hadn’t been there at the right time.

