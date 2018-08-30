By Matt Kroschel

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — Michael McManus drives for Uber and his time on the street has given him a front row seat to a dirty little secret he hopes to expose.

He filmed as recycling container after container were dumped in the trash truck right along with the trash headed for the landfill.

“We are being lied to,” McManus told CBS4 Thursday.

He videoed as the bags were pitched in along with the trash — and it’s been going on for awhile. The problem — city leaders say the recycling is contaminated by people putting things in the bins that can’t be recycled.

“People may not know that in Summit County you have to separate glass separate we do see a lot of glass or we see some plastic that could’ve thrown in there that unfortunately can’t be recycled, that is why sometimes you may see the recycling going to the trash as well,” Town of Breckenridge spokeswoman Haley Littleton says.

But right now there aren’t any signs explaining what can and can’t be put inside. That’s going to change.

“We are working with recycle across America to update all of our signage around our recycling and registration materials so we do capture people right as they’re about to drop something in there get them to say oh that’s not supposed to go in there,” Littleton added.

For McManus, it’s a matter of pride. He hopes the changes will lead to more tons of waste actually being recycled.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.