(credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(CNN) – Prince Harry stole the show in London’s West End after bursting into song at the hit hip-hop musical “Hamilton.”

The Duke of Sussex gave those in the theater something to remember Wednesday night after breaking into song at the end of a charity performance of the show, treating the cast to a song sung by the George III character — Harry’s sixth-great-grandfather.

s097977216 Prince Harry Wows Crowd By Singing At Hamilton In Londons West End

(credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images)

On stage with the cast, Harry broke into mock-song, starting off with “You say …” before cutting himself amid cheers and laughter from the cast and audience.

The show was held to raise money for the Duke’s HIV charity, Sentebale.

s097977222 Prince Harry Wows Crowd By Singing At Hamilton In Londons West End

(L-R) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (C), Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Vanessa Nadal, and playwright Lin Manuel Miranda meet the cast and crew of “Hamilton” backstage. (credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images)

He watched the production alongside his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and the show’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Ahead of the show, Miranda had commented it would be “fun and surreal” to see the royal couple watch the performance of King George III.

Joining Harry on stage afterward, Miranda said: “Smash cut to 2018 I’m sitting next to his sixth-great grandson. Ladies and gentlemen, the Duke of Sussex,” the UK Press Association reported.

“Hamilton,” one of London’s most popular musicals, tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and his rise from poverty to power against the backdrop of the American Revolutionary War.

By James Masters, CNN

The-CNN-Wire
