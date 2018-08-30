By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday should be the hottest day of the week for Denver and most of the Front Range. And that’s saying a lot considering we officially hit 93° in Denver back on Monday. In addition to the heat, it will also stay dry across virtually all of Colorado on Thursday.

Thursday will also be our 49th day this year with high temperatures reaching or exceeding 90°. The official count is currently 48 days after we hit 91° on Wednesday. Regardless, the count is far above normal and we’re running ahead of last year by about 10 days.



The combination of heat, occasional wind gusts to 30 mph, low humidity, and very dry soil means the fire danger will increase. A Red Flag Warning has been issued from noon until 7 p.m. from Summit County north to Rocky Mountain National Park and then west to the Utah state line.

Friday will include increasing cloud cover across the state and temperatures staying a few degrees below Thursday. A chance for showers and thunderstorms will return to the mountains Friday afternoon and few thundershowers could reach the I-25 corridor mainly after 5 p.m. The chance for rain in Denver for the Rocky Mountain Showdown is 10% or less while higher chances exist south of Castle Rock.



Looking ahead to the Labor Day weekend, we’ll have a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Saturday (30%), then a mainly sunny and dry Sunday followed by another chance for afternoon rain on Monday (20%). Chances for afternoon thunderstorms will be higher all three days in the mountains.

