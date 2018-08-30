LIVE VIDEOWatch the Arizona memorial service for Sen. John McCain
Filed Under:Farmer's Almanac, Local TV, NOAA, Skiing, Winter Outlook

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – According to the Farmers’ Almanac, Colorado should expect a brutal upcoming winter complete with “teeth-chattering cold” and “plentiful snow.”

fa winter Teeth Chattering Cold In Colorado This Winter? Farmers Almanac Says So

The Almanac bases their long-range forecast on a “mathematical and astronomical formula” first developed in 1818. The specifics of that formula have never been publicized.

gettyimages 6353184761 Teeth Chattering Cold In Colorado This Winter? Farmers Almanac Says So

(credit: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Alternatively, the other well-known prognostication periodical known as the Old Farmer’s Almanac has an opposite prediction for winter 2018-2019. They say Colorado should plan on warmer than normal temperatures statewide plus less precipitation than usual for Denver and the Eastern Plains.

ofa winter Teeth Chattering Cold In Colorado This Winter? Farmers Almanac Says So

And just like their counterparts at the Farmers’ Almanac, the publishers behind the Old Farmer’s Almanac reply on a secret formula to create their forecast. They have always refused to provide deep insight into their method other than admitting it is related to magnetic storms on the sun’s surface.

Meanwhile, the methodology behind NOAA’s official winter outlook is openly shared and includes physics, complex math, fluid dynamics and thermodynamics. In other words; science!

noaa winter precip Teeth Chattering Cold In Colorado This Winter? Farmers Almanac Says So

noaa winter temps Teeth Chattering Cold In Colorado This Winter? Farmers Almanac Says So

Their official forecast calls for a 33 percent chance for warmer-than-average temperatures in Colorado this winter along with a 33 percent chance for above normal snowfall over most of the central and southern mountains.

drought monitor Teeth Chattering Cold In Colorado This Winter? Farmers Almanac Says So

The far southwest corner of the state including the Durango and Cortez areas have a 40 percent chance for above normal precipitation which is encouraging, considering some of the worst drought in Colorado is in that part of the state.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s