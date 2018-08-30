LIVE VIDEOWatch the Arizona memorial service for Sen. John McCain
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police are looking for the driver of a minivan who reportedly approached a girl walking home. It happened off of South Andes Way behind Horizon Middle School and near Summit Elementary School.

Police say the man spoke to the girl in a child-like voice. And when the girl’s mother approached the man he drove away.

He was described as being a white man between 40 and 45 years old. He has a medium build with a large “beer belly.” He was driving a gray Honda Odyssey or Chrysler Town and Country minivan. Police shared photos of the van.

van1 Warning Sent Out After Girl Walking Home From School Is Approached

(credit: Aurora Police)

van2 Warning Sent Out After Girl Walking Home From School Is Approached

(credit: Aurora Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Crimes Against Children tip-line at (303) 739-6164 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

