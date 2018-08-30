Filed Under:Arvada, Arvada Fire Department, Education, Jefferson County, Local TV
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Five years ago, some Colorado firefighters helped a little girl come into the world. This week that girl got a special ride in their fire engine to her first day of kindergarten.

In 2013 the girl was born at home with assistance from a dispatcher and a crew from Arvada Fire Department’s Station 6.

Soon after that the happy family visited the fire station and posed for photos.

On Thursday the girl, now 5, posed with some of those same firefighters for pictures and then boarded the fire engine with some buddies for her special ride.

