BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Amazon announced plans on Thursday to expand its operations in Boulder. The announcement does not relate to the highly sought after HQ2 plan that several cities have made a pitch for including Denver.

Amazon’s current Boulder office is growing and the company will move to a newer, bigger location in downtown Boulder.

Workers there focus on what goes on behind the scenes, like infrastructure, algorithms and advertising.

It also adds a handful of new jobs in colorado.

Amazon sent out a tweet about the news, saying “We’re excited to announce our new tech hub in Boulder, which will employ dozens of engineers focused on advertising.”