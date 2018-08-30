COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs Police say the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs will be open on Thursday after a man was shot and killed near campus.

The shooting happened at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday near the school’s Family Development Center.

A friend apparently took the 19-year-old victim to the hospital where he died.

Violent crimes investigators don’t believe this was an accidential shooting and say there doesn’t appear to be a threat to students.

No one has been arrested.

Police have not said if the victim is a student.