BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police who oversee the University Of Colorado campus in Boulder have released video of a man stealing a bicycle in hopes that someone will recognize him.

A camera positioned on a bike rack near the Fiske Planetarium captured the crime in action. It took place on Monday between 11 a.m. and noon.

In the video, a man in a red or maroon T-shirt with sunglasses and a backpack on walks past the bike rack. He notices a bike sitting unlocked in the rack. After a few moments of pretending he’s doing something else, he walks over to the bike and pulls it out of the rack and rides off on it.

theft WATCH: Thief Steals Bike On CU Campus

(credit: CU Boulder Police)

Anyone who recognizes the thief is asked to call CU-Boulder Police at 303-492-6666.

