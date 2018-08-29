BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police who oversee the University Of Colorado campus in Boulder have released video of a man stealing a bicycle in hopes that someone will recognize him.

A camera positioned on a bike rack near the Fiske Planetarium captured the crime in action. It took place on Monday between 11 a.m. and noon.

In the video, a man in a red or maroon T-shirt with sunglasses and a backpack on walks past the bike rack. He notices a bike sitting unlocked in the rack. After a few moments of pretending he’s doing something else, he walks over to the bike and pulls it out of the rack and rides off on it.

Anyone who recognizes the thief is asked to call CU-Boulder Police at 303-492-6666.