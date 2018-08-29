  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Department of Transportation teamed up to keep drivers safe on a busy section of Interstate 25. Troopers will be patrolling the highway between U.S. 36 and 120th Avenue.

(credit: CBS)

The plan is to keep an eye out for people who are speeding and weaving in and out of the Express Lanes.

“Crossing the solid line for Express Lanes is dangerous for all travelers. We know it might be tempting when there is congestion, but it’s important that everyone obey the traffic rules and speeds so we can avoid accidents,” said Colorado State Patrol Captain Matthew Secor.

(credit: CBS)

CDOT says adding more troopers in that area should not only improve safety, but also help get drivers to their destinations sooner.

