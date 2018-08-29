FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– More people have gotten sick from eating at La Luz Mexican Restaurant in Fort Collins. The restaurant closed until further notice last week because of salmonella.

The restaurant is popular in Old Town Fort Collins.

At first, six people were reported to have gotten sick from salmonella. Some of them were treated at the hospital. Now, the Larimer County Health Department says there are 19 cases.

The investigation into the exact source of the outbreak is being investigated. The health department says La Luz is cooperating.