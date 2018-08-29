  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fort Collins, La Luz, Larimer County, Local TV, Salmonella
La Luz (credit: La Luz)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– More people have gotten sick from eating at La Luz Mexican Restaurant in Fort Collins. The restaurant closed until further notice last week because of salmonella.

The restaurant is popular in Old Town Fort Collins.

la luz salmonella copy More Sickened With Salmonella From La Luz Mexican Restaurant In Fort Collins

La Luz (credit: La Luz)

At first, six people were reported to have gotten sick from salmonella. Some of them were treated at the hospital. Now, the Larimer County Health Department says there are 19 cases.

The investigation into the exact source of the outbreak is being investigated. The health department says La Luz is cooperating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s