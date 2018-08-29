DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos knowledge comes over time. A long time for some adults. But 2-year-old Max is well on his way to catching up to those adults.

His dad, Mark, posted an adorable video of a quick memory game, Broncos edition, on Tuesday.

One by one, Mark held up a player’s card to the camera, and then turned it around for Max to identify.

Demaryius Thomas. Check.

Case Keenum. Check.

Bradley Chubb. Check.

Von Miller. Check.

Way to go, Max! Maybe the next lesson will be positions.