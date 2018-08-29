BREAKING NEWSJuvenile male suspect in custody in shooting outside a middle school
By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Most of Colorado experienced a taste of early fall on Tuesday. In Denver we officially reached on only 75° which was about 10 degrees below normal for the end of August. But the break from the big summer heat ends on Wednesday as temperatures soar into the upper 80s followed by the lower 90s on Thursday.

We can’t completely rule out a very isolated thunderstorm on the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties or the Cheyenne Ridge in Larimer and Weld Counties but the vast majority of Colorado will stay completely dry on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will also be mainly dry for lower elevations but the mountains could see a few thunderstorms Friday afternoon and we’ll see an increase in cloud cover along the Front Range to wrap up the week.

The weather should also cooperate for the Rocky Mountain Showdown Friday evening at Mile High.

The Labor Day weekend includes a small chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon. Otherwise dry weather is expected with highs in the 80s all three days.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

