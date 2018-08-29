BASALT, Colo. (CBS4)– The Basalt Town Council is urging Colorado Parks and Wildlife to relocate a shooting range that was the origin of a wildfire that destroyed homes and took fire crews weeks to contain.

The two suspects accused of starting the Lake Christine Fire appeared in court earlier this month.

Investigators say Richard Miller and Allison Marcus used illegal tracer rounds which sparked the fire at a shooting range on July 3.

The two face fourth-degree arson charges.

The fire destroyed three homes and forced hundreds of families to evacuate.

On Tuesday night, the town council took public comment on the future of the shooting range. The council voted unanimously to urge Colorado Parks and Wildlife to get rid of it. The range is operated in a state wildlife area.

