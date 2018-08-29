  • CBS4On Air

Donthe Lucas (credit: Pueblo Police)

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man charged in the death of his pregnant girlfriend has pleaded not guilty.

Donthe Lucas pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in court in Pueblo on Tuesday. A judge scheduled his trial for April.

donthe lucas 2 Colorado Man Charged In Girlfriends Death Pleads Not Guilty

Donthe Lucas (credit: Pueblo Police Dept.)

Defense attorneys said they would ask for the trial to be moved because of the attention the disappearance of Kelsie Schelling has received.

kelsie schelling Colorado Man Charged In Girlfriends Death Pleads Not Guilty

Kelsie Schelling (credit: CBS)

She was last seen in February 2013 headed from her home in Denver to Pueblo to talk to Lucas about her pregnancy. She is presumed to be dead but her body has not been found.

Lucas was arrested in December while in jail on an unrelated robbery charge.

