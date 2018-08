TAOS, N.M. (CBS4) – Skiers and snowboarders who have the Ikon Pass will now be able to use it at Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico.

The pass gives people access to 34 resorts in the U.S. and Canada.

Those include resorts or ski areas in Steamboat, Aspen, Snowmass, Copper, Eldora and Winter Park.

The pass launched in January as a main competitor to Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass.

The Ikon Pass ranges from $599 to $899.