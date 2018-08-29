DENVER (HOODLINE) – Interested in checking out the newest restaurant and retail additions to Speer?

From a biscuit and coffee joint to a cocktail, read on for the newest spots to make their debut in this area of Denver.

Rise & Shine

76 S. Pennsylvania St.

Rise & Shine is a breakfast and brunch spot where you can score biscuits and coffee.

The menu offers regular biscuits, plus a biscuit of the day. It also offers biscuit sandwiches, such as the Raleigh (roast beef, cheddar and horseradish), the Boone (avocado, lettuce, tomato and mayo) and the Charlotte (bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo). (See the full menu here.)

With a five-star Yelp rating out four reviews, Rise & Shine has been getting positive attention.

David F., who reviewed it on August 11, wrote, “Terrific biscuits. Fresh and not sugary. Prices are very reasonable. Entire menu is built around having a biscuit. They serve Pablo’s coffee, which is very popular in Denver.”

Chrissy C. added, “Biscuits and cinnamon rolls are baked fresh every morning. The coffee is also next level. Friendly staff, very chill atmosphere.”

Rise & Shine is open from 7 a.m.–2 p.m. daily.

Bon Ami

295 S. Pennsylvania St.

Bon Ami, meaning “good friend” in French, is a creperie and French bistro that offers nightly dinner and weekend brunch.

On the dinner menu, you’ll see dishes like the Pork Medallions (pan-seared pork tenderloin served with potato gratin, vegetables and mushroom cream sauce) and the Beef Bourguignon (beef braised in red wien and veal demi glace with vegetables, mushrooms, bacon lardons and herbs, served with mashed potatoes).

For brunch, look for crepes like the Merise (tips of beef tenderloin, Gruyere cheese and two fried eggs served with peppercorn cream sauce) and the Saint-Tropez (baked salmon, goat cheese, sauteed spinach and orange citrus sauce).

Yelp users are excited about Bon Ami, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 32 reviews on the site.

Danting C., who reviewed the bistro on August 6, said, “Bon Ami offers French-style dining with a focus on their savory crepes. The restaurant has a very relaxed vibe. The interior decor is modern and classy, with a cute patio perfect for a weekend al fresco brunch.”

Yelper John N. noted, “Came here for brunch and bottomless mimosas. Delicious crepes! Many options, as well as other brunch items like French toast or omelettes. I had the Merise crepe with egg and some beef tips and a delicious creamy sauce over the top.”

Bon Ami is open from 5–9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5–9 p.m. on weekends.

Canopy

8 Broadway

Canopy is a casual bar with a mural along one wall and lights strung up across the ceiling. It serves cocktails, draft beers, vodka infusions and more.

Cocktails include the Negroni (Beefeater gin, Campari, sweet vermouth and flamed orange twist), the Aviation (gin, maraschino, fresh lemon juice, creme violette and lemon zest) and the Manhattan (Bullet rye whiskey, sweet vermouth and angostura bitters).

Yelp users are still warming up to Canopy, which currently holds three stars out of nine reviews on the site.

Yelper Heidi L. who was among the first to review it on July 20, said, “Great service, amazing drinks, fun happy hour, laid back atmosphere! Only drawback is no food menu, but you are allowed to order food elsewhere and bring it in!”

And Ashlee S. noted, “Nice bar and friendly staff! From the eye-catching atmosphere to the way they prepare the different drinks, I was super impressed with it all. The bartenders were outgoing and welcoming. ”

Canopy is open from 4 p.m.–2 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 2 p.m.–2 a.m. on Friday, and 11 a.m.–2 a.m. on weekends.

Article provided by Hoodline.