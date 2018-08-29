  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSEAL Team
    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alpine Rescue Team, Lakewood, Local TV, Stolen Gear

By Michael Abeyta

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Being a part of the Alpine Rescue Team is a tough job. It’s a volunteer position, you have to provide your own gear and you have to be prepared to help someone injured or stranded any time of day and in any condition.

stolen rescue gear 6pkg transfer frame 443 Imperative Gear Stolen From Volunteer Alpine Rescue Team Member

(credit: CBS)

Despite all of that, it’s something Chris Silkwood loves, and he’s always ready to go.

“I leave my gear in my truck because I’m always on call” he said.

stolen rescue gear 6pkg transfer frame 976 Imperative Gear Stolen From Volunteer Alpine Rescue Team Member

(credit: CBS)

Wednesday morning, he was leaving his house when he made a frustrating discovery.

“I looked and I saw the back driver’s side window of my truck was blown out,” he said. “Immediately I knew what had happened. I knew that they stole my stuff.”

Silkwood estimates thieves stole more than $4,000 worth of stuff.

stolen rescue gear 6pkg transfer frame 1126 Imperative Gear Stolen From Volunteer Alpine Rescue Team Member

(credit: Chris Silkwood)

“It was a combination of like mountaineering clothing and other recreational type goods, and then I had all of my tactical rescue gear with me. It was pretty much everything i needed to do the job.”

He says this will put him out of commission for at least a couple of weeks, if not longer, because he needs to replace all of his gear, and he needs to do it on his own dime.

stolen rescue gear 6pkg transfer frame 1598 Imperative Gear Stolen From Volunteer Alpine Rescue Team Member

Chris Silkwood (credit: CBS)

“It’s not like we get paid for the job or we get money from the state,” he said.

In the meantime, Silkwood just wants the person who did this to know they did more than just steal from him.

“That gear is used to help people, and now I can’t do that. So it doesn’t just affect me it can affect people who are having a bad day in the mountains.”

stolen rescue gear 6pkg transfer frame 1896 Imperative Gear Stolen From Volunteer Alpine Rescue Team Member

(credit: CBS)

The summer is the busy season for the Alpine Rescue Team, so if you see any of Silkwoods gear, he’s asking you contact police or the Alpine Rescue Team directly so he can get back to work. It should be easy to spot, it all has “Alpine Rescue Team” emblazoned all over it.

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s