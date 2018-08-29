DENVER (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Colorado say three members of a gang have been sentenced to prison time for stealing 56 guns from a store in Thornton, north of Denver.

According to court records, they were Bloods street gang members and distributed the guns to other members. Prosecutors said the men pleaded guilty early in the year and were sentenced between April and this month.

According to records, 23-year-old Kendall Crockett was sentenced to 80 months in prison, 24-year-old Darnell Hudgens of Denver was sentenced to 57 months and 21-year-old Giavanni Edward Miles was sentenced to 70 months.

Prosecutors say Hudgens, Miles and another suspect broke into the Thornton Cabela’s store in August 2017 and filled backpacks with guns. Crockett drove them away.

Prosecutors say Hudgens and Miles’ sentences included charges from another gun theft.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)