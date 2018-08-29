By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4) – As Denver moves toward goals of fully powering the city from renewable energy and drastically cutting greenhouse gas emissions, the city has turned to businesses for help.

“Everything we’ve set up from the get go has been with renewables in mind,” said Daniel Wyman, the General Manager at Avanti Food and Beverage.

Forty-two businesses were recognized on Wednesday as the newest members of Denver’s Certifiably Green Program. That makes a total of 281 businesses now in the program which helps cut operating costs through sustainability tips.

The program focuses on energy efficiency, resource management, transportation options, and water conservation.

“Whether it’s buying kitchen equipment that uses less, we’ve adjusted how we do our water service so it’s not something that comes to you right away,” said Wyman. “We just kind of took the next step with the group and making sure we can do with our food vendors and as a company to limit the amount of natural gas, water, electricity we’re using.”

