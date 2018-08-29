By Alan Gionet

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – It was a stare down. A simple wellness visit to the offices of pediatrician Dr. Michael Milobsky in Castle Rock for a baby boy facing vaccinations. His mom Becky Marie Clay snapped a picture and put it on her Facebook page.

It’s a picture you can look at for a minute … or more. There’s a lot going on.

It’s a story of life.

So I wondered: What is the story?

“He is my son, Kanon,” Becky wrote me back. “He is 18 months old and very inquisitive.”

Kanon was in for his scheduled vaccinations, and he seems to be considering his predicament in the photo.

“I think it’s important to add he actually LOVES our pediatrician Dr. Michael Milobsky,” Becky mentioned.

Dr. Milobsky loves him back.

“Kanon just likes staring you down,” Dr. Milobsky told me. “Not many 18 month olds sit there and make uncomfortable eye contact with you during an exam.”

Dr. Milobsky has been doing wellness checks on babies and toddlers for decades. He has seven children of his own.

Kanon, he says, is a hoot.

“He is definitely a different kind of personality for an 18 month old,” said the doc with the sound of a smile in his voice.

“Dr. Mike went to check his heartbeat with the stethoscope,” Becky related, “and he inched back in the chair like that in response! We thought it was hilarious so I snapped a pic.”

Kanon and his doctor are now recorded for all time in a moment of careful consideration. The little boy and the doctor.

The vaccinations even went well.

“Didn’t shed a single tear when Nurse Robin came in for the shots,” Becky wrote. “I was in such disbelief. He even gave her a high five after.”

Right on Kanon.

Right on.

Alan Gionet is anchor of CBS4 This Morning and reports on a wide variety of issues and “Good Question” stories. He started at CBS4 in 1994. Follow Alan on Twitter @AlanGTV or on Facebook.