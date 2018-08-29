ANNAPOLIS, MD - AUGUST 13: Jake Deane #17 (R) of the Chesapeake Bayhawks and Brian Langtry #6 of the Denver Outlaws go after the ball during the first half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on August 13, 2011 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

By Brian Maass

DENVER (CBS4)– Brian Langtry, a former professional lacrosse player for both the Colorado Mammoth and the Denver Outlaws, is scheduled to appear in court next month on multiple felony charges related to his allegedly leaving the scene of a serious car accident earlier this year.

Court records show the incident occurred Jan. 12. Langtry, 42, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, careless driving resulting in injury, failing to report an accident and a charge of having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.

Langtry was rookie of the year with the Colorado Mammoth in 2003 and helped the team win a championship in 2006. He retired from professional lacrosse following the 2013 season.

According to an arrest warrant in the case, Langtry’s truck caused a three- vehicle crash in Arapahoe County the evening of Jan. 12 but Langtry ran away.

A Colorado State Patrol trooper reported the accident took place along Highway 83 near Mississippi Avenue. The trooper said Langtry’s truck contained an empty vodka bottle and two unopened “shooters” of vodka. The trooper reported finding two school ID cards in the vehicle with Langtry’s name and picture on them.

Police say Langtry hit another car and the driver in the second car was hospitalized with “a deep cut that extended from his eyebrow to his hair line.” The police investigation revealed Langtry was leaving a liquor store parking lot when the crash occurred. Cameras at the store captured videotape of the incident and police say videotape shows Langtry leaving the accident scene on foot.

Witnesses said they saw Langtry run from the scene and one witness told police the driver “ran off toward the Highline Canal looking for an escape.”

One witness said the driver “ran fast.”

Langtry’s attorney, Peter Schaeffer, told CBS4 Langtry simply made “a mistake.” Schaeffer said there was no evidence of drinking and no evidence of reckless driving.

Asked why Langtry ran from the scene, Schaeffer said, “He doesn’t remember. He must have gotten a concussion in the accident.”

The attorney added that Langtry simply forgot to look to his left before pulling out into traffic.

Court records show an arrest warrant was issued for Langtry in January and he was arrested in February when an Arapahoe County deputy pulled him over for speeding. Schaeffer said Langtry had offered to turn himself in but a mistake by police led to an arrest warrant being issued. Langtry posted $6,000 bond and was released from jail.

He is due in court Sept. 21 for an arraignment.

