By Shaun Boyd

DENVER (CBS4) – The Republican candidate for governor of Colorado is confronting questions about his family’s past.

For the first time, Walker Stapleton is talking candidly about his great grandfather’s role in the KKK, his views on racism, and his endorsement by a man who defended a white nationalist organization.

Stapleton’s ancestral roots run deep in Colorado. The family has a history of public service dating back more than a century, something Stapleton touted in a campaign ad for treasurer.

He noted his great grandfather served five terms as Denver’s mayor and helped build the first civic center in Colorado, the first municipal airport in the Mile High City and helped build parks like Red Rocks.

But Benjamin Stapleton’s legacy also includes a dark chapter. He was a high ranking member of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1920’s, which had infiltrated both parties and virtually all levels of government.

Stapleton says he’s not his great grandfather — he was born 25 years after the elder Stapleton died — but he hasn’t expressly denounced Benjamin Stapleton’s involvement in the KKK, until now.

“I categorically condemn racism of all forms and I categorically condemn hate organizations and they will have no place in my administration as governor,” he said in a sit-down interview with CBS4’s Shaun Boyd.

But Stapleton’s critics note the man who introduced him at the state assembly — former Congressman and immigration hardliner Tom Tancredo — sat on the board of a white nationalist organization.

They insist Stapleton is associating with Tancredo for the same reason his great grandfather did the KKK – for political gain.

Stapleton denied that saying, “Just because someone makes the decision to endorse me does not mean I endorse all of their views.” He called the notion of Tancredo being a part of his administration “laughable.”

But in an interview with KNUS radio last April before the state assembly, Stapleton said of Tancredo, “I’d love to utilize him because Tom has been invaluable on law and order issues, not just sanctuary cities, but what has happened to our Department of Corrections under our current governor.”

When asked in the same interview if he would consider Tancredo for Lieutenant Governor, Stapleton replied, “We’ll see. Everybody is a candidate right now.”

His answer on Monday is different.

“He will have no role in my administration. He never expected a role. I never promised him a role so that is just a bunch of hogwash.”

Tancredo reacted to Stapleton’s comments by saying he was an asset before the state assembly because Stapleton needed his supporters to make the ballot. Now, he says, he’s probably a liability. But, he says at no point was he offered a role in a Stapleton administration and he wouldn’t take one. He says the two simply share a mutual goal of ending sanctuary cities.

Shaun Boyd is CBS4’s political specialist. She’s a veteran reporter with more than 25 years of experience. Follow her on Twitter @cbs4shaun.